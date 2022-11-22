The Tamil Nadu health department will hold talks with the government doctors, who are threatening to strike work if a criminal case is charged against doctors accused in the death of footballer Priya.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian said that the government will hold discussions with the government doctors who are threatening to go on a strike. The health minister, while speaking to mediapersons said, “After the passing away of footballer Priya, her family had complained that the doctors’ negligence led to her death. When the government is inquiring into this, the doctors feel that they are victimised and affected. However, the family of the victim feel that they are affected by the doctors. We will soon be speaking to the doctors on this matter.”

The health department will be holding a consultative meeting with all surgeons of Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital. The government is planning to audit all surgeries and guidelines on equipment and protocol would be prepared. Tamil Nadu health department is keen on the European model of audit on surgeries conducted so that everyone is accountable.

It may be noted that the government has taken the issue seriously after the 17-year-old promising footballer, R. Priya who was admitted to Government Peripheral Hospital, Periyar Nagar developed an infection in her right leg where a procedure was performed for a ligament tear. The doctors had not removed the compression bandage and she developed complications and was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai where her right leg was amputated. Priya developed complications and later breathed her last following multi-organ failure on November 15.

The Tamil Nadu police have registered a case against five persons, including two doctors, under Section 304 A of the IPC which is causing death due to negligence.

Doctors are threatening that if a criminal case is registered against any of them, they would resort to strike and the government will be conducting a meeting with doctors on this matter.

