INDIA

For 2024 polls, BJP discusses plan to win 73,000 polling booths

Preparing for the next general election in 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a four-member committee to draw up a strategy to win over 73,000 ‘weak’ polling booths where the party has not performed well in the previous election.

The first meeting of the four-member committee was held on Monday in the national capital. The four members of the committee are BJP national vice presidents — Baijayant Jay Panda and Dilip Ghosh, national general secretary C.T. Ravi and national president of SC morcha, Lal Singh Arya.

If required, more members will be included in the committee.

Ghosh told IANS that the BJP has failed to perform well in 73,000 booths out of 10.40 lakh polling booths across the country.

“Today four members of the ‘Weak Booth Committee’ met for the first time to draw the strategy to win these 73,000 polling booths in the next general election. The sole objective of this committee is to make party presence felt in the polling booth where it is weak. We discussed steps needed to take to win these polling booths. Our focus is to win these booths in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” Ghosh said.

The strategy drawn by the committee will be conveyed to the state unit and workers will be trained to reach out to the voters with the party ideology and development agenda of BJP government at centre and states.

Ghosh noted that there are many factors for the party’s poor show in these 73,000 polling booths across the country.

“Most of these booths are in the states where BJP is not in power like West Bengal and some southern states. Some of these booths are minority dominated. We will work to win people’s support in these weak booths across the country before the next Lok Sabha polls and it will help in improving our performance,” Ghosh added.

