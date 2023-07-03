INDIA

For a successful marriage, lust is as important as love: Angad Bedi

Actor Angad Bedi, who is garnering a lot of positive response for his streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’, feels that for a successful marriage, lust also plays an important role along with love.

In his segment ‘Made For Each Other’, a young couple, played by Angad and Mrunal Thakur, is suggested to go on a ‘test drive’ for sexual compatibility by Neena Gupta, who plays cool ‘daadi’ to Mrunal.

Angad feels sexual compatibility is a very important point that is hardly spoken about.

Talking about the same, the actor said, “For a healthy marriage, along with love, it is also important to have healthy sexual compatibility. In today’s time and age, we still hesitate to speak about it, but there are so many marriages which have fallen apart because of sexual incompatibility.”

He added, “In our society, lust is a very misunderstood word, but it is an important part that strengthens the bond between husband and wife.”

Angad’s segment ‘Made For Each Other’ is directed by R. Balki. The anthology is currently available to stream on Netflix.

2023070333318

