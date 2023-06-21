Playback singer Aastha Gill, who is known for tracks such as ‘DJ Wale Babu’ and ‘Kamariya’, has shared that for her, music is a way of conveying herself. She also said that will celebrate World Music Day throughout this week.

The singer said: “I will be celebrating World Music Day all through this week. I plan to spend more time on music, listen to upcoming artists and explore new genres. I will be diving into the sea of Music and discover new music and myself.”

Talking about what music means to her, Aastha said: “Music for me is the best medium to convey our feelings. I would also listen to all-time favourite track ‘Lag Ja Gale’. This song definitely calms me down whenever I am feeling low or extremely happy. It’s like the ultimate fit to every mood.”

