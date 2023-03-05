ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

For Apeksha Porwal, ‘Undekhi’ has been a turning point in career

NewsWire
0
0

From playing a tribal girl in her debut series ‘Undekhi’ to playing a woman with homosexual preferences in the Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer ‘Badhaai Do’, actress Apeksha Porwal has given her best. However, she considers her debut series as a turning point in her career.

The former Miss India was last seen in the international English-Arabic show ‘Slave Market’ and the actress is now busy shooting for the second season.

As the second season of her debut series ‘Undekhi’ has completed one year, the actress got emotional and expressed her excitement and feelings of nostalgia.

Apeksha said: “I started my career with ‘Undekhi’ and it will always remain special to me. The audience giving so much love to the show and to Koyal made it even more special. Time truly flies and I cannot believe it’s already been a year to season 2.”

20230305-160202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Brahmastra’ makes record opening, beating ‘Sanju’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’

    Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ team releases 2nd explainer on Raja Raja...

    Actor Unni Mukundan shares emotional post on man who gave him...

    Kannada film industry bounces back after K’taka eases curbs