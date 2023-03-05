From playing a tribal girl in her debut series ‘Undekhi’ to playing a woman with homosexual preferences in the Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer ‘Badhaai Do’, actress Apeksha Porwal has given her best. However, she considers her debut series as a turning point in her career.

The former Miss India was last seen in the international English-Arabic show ‘Slave Market’ and the actress is now busy shooting for the second season.

As the second season of her debut series ‘Undekhi’ has completed one year, the actress got emotional and expressed her excitement and feelings of nostalgia.

Apeksha said: “I started my career with ‘Undekhi’ and it will always remain special to me. The audience giving so much love to the show and to Koyal made it even more special. Time truly flies and I cannot believe it’s already been a year to season 2.”

20230305-160202