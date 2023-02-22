Actress Kaveri Seth, who is set to make her debut with the upcoming film ‘Gulmohar’, was in awe of her co-actors Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore, Amol Palekar and BAFTA award nominee Suraj Sharma.

She said that Manoj treated her like his own student and shared anecdotes from his experience as an actor.

The debutante plays Divya in the film, an accomplished and determined young woman from Delhi who rises above the challenge to strike a balance between her thriving career and her loving marriage with Aditya, played by Suraj Sharma.

The actress said: “‘Gulmohar’ has been a dream project in every way. It’s a beautiful story that has been told with such honesty, and will resonate across generations. It was surreal walking onto a set where there were veterans like Sharmila ma’am, Manoj sir, Amol sir and Simran ma’am. They all have such different approaches to their craft, I was constantly amazed and learning.”

She continued: “To think I’ve shared screen space with them is just wild! We also spent so much time together off set that I’ve had an experience of a lifetime, I am beyond grateful. It’s been beautiful.”

Talking about her experience of working with Manoj, she said: “Manoj sir treated us like his own students while filming ‘Gulmohar’. He’d share so many anecdotes from his vast experience in film and theatre. I even got the opportunity to attend his acting workshops at NSD.”

