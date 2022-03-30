ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

For Disha Patani, her ‘Baaghi 2’ character still lives on with her

On the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the action-thriller ‘Baaghi 2’, lead actress Disha Patani shared that her ‘Baaghi 2’ character will always live with her and that to her it feels like the film released just yesterday.

Talking about the film, Disha said, “It doesn’t feel like 4 years that ‘Baaghi 2’ was released but yesterday. Neha has my heart and the character will live with me forever. The emotions that I went through while essaying the role, I haven’t completely been able to get the character out of my head because she had such intensity in her emotions, in her sadness, her love, everything.”

“I am grateful to each and everyone who gave so much love to me as Neha and especially Ahmed and Sajid sir for giving me this role and I really miss all the fun times we had on the sets,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she recently finished shooting for Karan Johar’s action drama ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra. She also has ‘Ek Villain 2’ releasing this year where she will share the screen with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

