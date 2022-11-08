Amiruddin Khan, who was arrested by Jammu & Kashmir Police on Monday from the UT’s Ramban district for his links with Al Qaeda terror group, was madrasa teacher and a part-time garments trader for his family members residing in West Bengal’s Howrah district.

When the news of his arrest reached his family members at Sankrail on late Monday night, his mother Anwara Begum was quite surprised.

“Amiruddin was the fourth of my five sons. He studied at a madrasa and his student days were of immense struggle as he undertook tailoring jobs side by side with his studies. He used to go to Jammu & Kashmir along with the clothes tailored by him and sold them there. For a little over four years he started residing there permanently and also got married to a local girl,” Anwara Begum told media persons on Tuesday.

Amiruddin’s elder brother, Alamgir Khan told media persons that there might be some mistake somewhere that led to the arrest of his brother. “He used to teach in a Madrasa there and also was engaged in part-time trading of the garments tailored by him. He used to visit us during every religious festival and election time. I do not believe that my brother was involved in any kind of terror activity,” he said.

In fact, the head of the local panchayat, Gorai Khan also said that although he had seen Amiruddin growing up, never he had seen in any kind of abnormalities in his behaviour that can create doubts about his terror links. “He had a tough childhood and as far as we know he went to Jammu & Kashmir for a better life. We too doubt like his family members that some mistake had been there in his arrest,” he said.

On Monday, the Jammu & Kashmir Police informed that Amiruddin Khan had been arrested from Ramban district of Jammu division and a Chinese grenade seized from him. The police also informed that an FIR had been lodged against him and further investigations are on.

