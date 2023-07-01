Assam is one of the few BJP states where there has been a vocal push for adopting the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma leading the charge.

Sarma stated numerous times over the past few months that UCC is the need of the hour. “No Muslim woman in the country wants her husband to have three wives. You only need to ask a Muslim woman, nobody will suggest that her husband should marry three women,” Sarma mentioned recently.

Sarma claimed that it was not a Hindu community problem, rather an issue of Muslim mothers and sisters when a Muslim man marries more than one woman. He asserted that the UCC must be implemented for Muslim mothers and women to be respected in the society following the passage of the triple talaq law.

“I have UCC for my sister and daughter because I practise Hinduism. I believe Muslim daughters must have had the same protection if I have UCC for my own daughter,” the Assam Chief Minister said.

According to Sarma, polygamy will persist until the UCC is enforced for the sake of Muslim women.

He mentioned: “If Uniform Civil Code does not get implemented, the polygamy system in Muslim society will never stop. A man will forever marry three-four times, curtailing the fundamental rights of a woman.”

UCC is mentioned in Article 44 of Part IV of the Constitution. The part contains Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSPs). These provisions are not enforceable but are meant to serve as the guiding principles of legislatures.

“The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India,” says Article 44.

While DPSPs are not enforceable, several provisions listed under it have been made into laws in the years since the Constitution was enforced in India.

Senior advocate of Gauhati High court and working member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury told IANS: “DPSPs were enforced earlier when there was an outcry to introduce a new law. But, with UCC this is not the situation. Everything that is being said now is with a political motive without concern about society.”

Choudhury warned that introducing UCC will bring fresh disputes in the society and being a sensitive state, Assam may face a backlash.

Soon after he took the reigns as Chief Minister, Sarma has been trying to convert Assam’s political dynamics into a bipolar one. He has openly said a number of times that he does not need Muslim votes. A section of society has already accused him of cornering Muslims in the state using multiple strategies. The incessant eviction drives, closing down madrassas, and recent delimitation exercise etc are a few examples of Himanta Biswa Sarma’s tactics in that direction.

Meanwhile, Congress is gearing up for the Lok Sabha election, and has begun its effort to unite the opposition parties. Eleven opposition parties have joined hands with Congress and they have been formulating strategies on overthrowing BJP in the 2024 polls.

However, it was significant that Badruddin Ajmal’s All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) was not invited to join the fold.

The AIUDF is a strong factor in Assam politics. They have 17 MLAs in the Assam Assembly and one MP in Lok Sabha. There is no doubt that the majority of the over 30 per cent Muslim population in the state is still behind Ajmal’s party in electoral politics. On the other hand, left-wing parties have already lost their resemblance in Assam. The other parties, like JDU, NCP, etc, have very little impact among voters.

Akhil Gogoi’s party, Raijor Dol, is still a non-entity. Though the Trinamool Congress has poached a few prominent leaders from Congress, like Sushmita Dev and Ripun Bora, but they are yet to prove their strength. Therefore, building a united opposition while keeping aside the AIUDF has raised many questions.

On the other hand, after the draft delimitation for assembly and parliamentary constituencies was published by the Election Commission of India in June, the opposition parties have been alleging that it was done with the aim to help the BJP in polarisation. Because of that, the state has been witnessing a slew of protests at different corners.

At this juncture, Himanta Biswa Sarma is strongly pitching for UCC with an aim to consolidate the Hindu vote bank in Assam. Further, he believes that it will also help to impress a section of Muslim women that may change the electoral dynamics in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll.

2023070132452