For Julia Roberts, domestic life brings more ‘joy’ than career

Actress Julia Roberts has “never” been consumed by her acting career. She said in a new interview that it is her domestic life that brings her a lot of “joy” even though she noted that her career in showbusiness has been a “dream come true.”

The actress, who shares 17-year-old twins Phinnaeus and Hazel as well as son Henry, 15, with cinematographer Daniel Moder, shared: “It’s just never consumed me being an actor. It is my dream come true, but it is not my only dream come true.”

“The life that I have built with my husband, the life that we’ve built with our children. That’s the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly to them. When I’m not working, that is my full-time job. And it isn’t rainbows and kittens every day, but it does bring me a lot of joy,” she continued.

The ‘Pretty Woman’ actress took a break from making movies in 2018 before returning to the screen in ‘Ticket to Paradise’ opposite George Clooney earlier this year and explained that she kept in touch with her family while she was away with a series of handwritten letters because emails can be “boring.”

Speaking on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’, she said: “I wrote a lot of letters. Email is kinda boring. And you don’t get the cool stamps and it’s something Danny and I have always done. The first letter that he ever wrote me, which was seven pages long, I still have it tucked away. One day, I’ll show it to Hazel and say, ‘That’s what you’re looking for’.”

20221010-152817

