‘For mother’s sake’: Minor reaches RIMS, Ranchi to sell kidney

A minor boy reached the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi on Thursday – offering to sell his kidney.

The minor boy named Deepanshu was spotted by resident doctor of the Neurosurgery department named Dr Vikas. Asked by the doctor why he wanted to sell his kidney, Dipanshu said that her mother has sustained a fracture in her leg and he is unable to bear expenses for her treatment.

Dipanshu works in a hotel in Ranchi but does not earn enough to bear the cost of his mother’s treatment. Hence, he started searching for patients who need a kidney, and roamed many hospitals, before reaching RIMS Ranchi.

Following his revelation, Dr Vikas and his friends assured the boy of proper treatment for his mother in the RIMS, and asked him to bring her there.

Dr Vikas also tweeted the photograph of Dipanshu, who hails from Bihar’s Gaya, and tagged Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to request his help.

Dipanshu’s father had died some years after his birth. His mother is a daily wage labour and brought him up. However, she met with an accident and suffered a fractured leg. As the financial condition of the family was not sound, he reached Ranchi and started working in a hotel to earn money.

