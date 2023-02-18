Back in 2008, watching Vikram Bhatt’s period drama ‘1920’ when Puneet Dixit was in school, he never imagined that he would one day compose the music for the film’s sequel.

The composer has worked on many projects, he finds this project special for his career.

“I was in school when the first installment of the ‘1920’ movie was released. I never thought that I would do music as a part of this franchise as an independent music composer. This is what makes this project very special to me. It’s like a dream come true,” he said.

However, the project has also been full of challenges. “The special thing in this film is to have both Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt together. It’s a franchise and people already know about how well the other sequels of ‘1920’ movies have fared at the box office. The audience has already seen the previous parts and has loved the music. People’s expectations keep going up. We have put a lot of hard work into this sequel as well and I hope that they love the movie and the music,” he said.

Talking about the bond he shares with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, he said: “He is my inspiration. Firstly, I have always wanted to work with him and I really admire the way he gets songs and music so rhythmically made by his team of singers, directors, and music composers. The sense that he has and the visualisation power for music is commendable. Bhatt saab has also inspired me to come to Mumbai.”

