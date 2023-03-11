It is an established reality in Pakistan today that former Prime Minister Imran Khan is by far the most popular political figure and is tipped as the one to sweep general elections by a massive majority if it takes place this year.

Khan’s ouster from office through a no-confidence vote in April last year, and his corresponding anti-government regime change campaign has most certainly cast a spell on the masses, who see him above all of his political competitors.

The incumbent Shehbaz Sharif-led government on the other hand, is well aware of Khan’s glaring popularity, which would reflect into votes and diminish any possible probability of a political future.

It is this reason why the government has opted to use a different route to tarnish the the former premier’s reputation and also to showcase him as corrupt, power greedy and a person who wishes to regain power through undemocratic means.

Currently, there are at least 76 cases registered against Khan, alleging him of theft from Toshakhana gifts; facilitating illegal transactions on the prohibited funding case; non-declaration of his lovechild to the Election Commission of Pakista) in the Terrian White case; instigating violence by provoking his supporters to target, attack and topple state institutions and the government; alleged false allegations of regime change and accusation on the military establishment of planning his assassination; and deliberately campaigning to accelerate political and financial instability in the country through chaos and uncertainty.

The government plans on ensuring that Khan gets tied up in legal cases against him, which should later result in his disqualification from the election race, making the roads to retention of power easier for the 13-party alliance called the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“The PDM planned and ousted Khan of power at a time when the country was already going through tough economic conditions. But they opted to go ahead with the no confidence voting because they were scared of their own political future. They were aware if Khan stays any further, he would ensure that top leaders of his opposition political parties are sent behind bars in cases against them and he sweeps the next elections with majority,” said Javed Siddique, a senior political analyst.

“And now, when Khan’s ouster has only helped him increase his public support, which is coupled with a very bad performance by the Sgovernment; the only way forward for PDM is to get Khan disqualified. And that also just before the general elections in the country.”

Meanwhile, the former Prime Minister anti-establishment stance is also something that the government capitalises on to create a narrative against him of being anti-state.

It is a known fact in Pakistan that no political party has come into power without the support of the establishment.

And in the case of Khan, government leaders say that he was brought into power by the help and support of the military establishment and still demands them to help him get back into power, which they emphasize is not only a violation of the constitution but is also an undemocratic mean to regain supremacy.

