For Prateik Babbar, it’s an honour to work in female-centric content

Actor Prateik Babbar, who is currently enjoying the response to the recent season of his streaming show ‘Four More Shots Please!’, feels honoured to be a part of this female-centric show and has called the gradual evolution of Indian content a “pleasant change” where there’s space for women-led stories.

Opening about working in a series that is driven by women, Prateik said, “It’s a very pleasant change I think, where it’s a wonderful time for cinema you know and I think as for actors, why not have women-driven subjects or shows, why not? Listen, women rule the world and it’s about time and it’s a privilege and an honour, and for me it’s an honour to be riding on these beautiful women’s shoulders for so many years.”

He further mentioned that the Indian content industry is currently on the right path, “I think we are in great hands and you know I mentioned earlier, this set is pretty much an all-women set, we have a filmmaker and director who is a woman, we have the writers who are women, we have the producers who are women, we have the camera person who is a woman, the focus polar is a woman, the light people are women, and we’re in bloody good hands you know.”

“We’re blessed to be riding on these beautiful women’s shoulders and I think more power to women, absolutely, it’s about time,” he added.

‘Four More Shots Please!’ season 3, which stars Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J in the leads, is available to stream on OTT platform Prime Video.

