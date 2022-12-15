ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

For Rani Mukerji, Kolkata is about her childhood memories & love for cinema

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Rani Mukerji, who is set to inaugurate 28th Kolkata International Film Festival, said that a visit to Kolkata is always special to her as it brings back childhood memories.

Rani Mukerji will make a trip to Kolkata to inaugurate the Kolkata International Film Festival with the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee. In its 28th edition, the festival has invited Rani as a Distinguished Guest for her illustrious career over the last 25 years and her immeasurable contribution to the Indian film industry.

She will be felicitated at its inaugural ceremony where dignitaries from world cinema, Indian cinema and West Bengal will be present.

Rani said: “A visit to Kolkata is always special to me as it brings back childhood memories and reminds me of my love for cinema that grew in my heart from an early age.”

“Kolkata International Film Festival has celebrated the legacy of filmmakers like Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, Mrinal Sen and many Bengalis artists and technicians who have contributed to creating this vibrant Indian film industry and I’m honoured that this time they have decided to celebrate my career and felicitate me along with other achievers.”

She concluded: “It is a moment of great pride for me, and I’m really humbled to be receiving this honour in the presence of luminaries of West Bengal, India, and world cinema.”

20221215-122203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Good Samaritan: Raghav Tiwari wants to embrace an act of kindness

    Shagun Pandey on his role in upcoming show ‘Meet’

    Sonam and Anand Ahuja become parents of baby boy

    Armaan Malik expresses gratitude to RJs on World Radio Day