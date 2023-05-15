ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

For Rohitashv Gour, ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ has been a learning experience

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Rohitashv Gour, who plays Manmohan Tiwari in the popular sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!’ shares that he has learnt a lot over the years.

“As an actor, I learned the dialogues that we get in the script and the punches that are there, how we can enact those with correct timings for the audiences so that they laugh at every dialogue and don’t miss the fun.”

He added: “Though if it gets off beat sometimes, people still laugh. Another thing I have learnt is how slowly while talking we can make people laugh is an art. This trend was left behind and everyone was doing comedy at a fast pace, but in ‘Bhabiji’ I broke the trend and even the director and writer said that we should do comedy at a slow pace too for all.”

There was a time while doing the show when Rohitashv was going through a rough patch in his personal life but still finished his work commitments.

“Troubles are common to everyone. When my father died, I was shooting here and in the back of my mind I was remembering my father, but I focused on my comic timing as I had to deliver my dialogues with dedication,” he added.

A show like this that makes people laugh without cracking double meaning jokes is rare. “Today’s time is quite different. We should not do much of preaching in comedy and talk about today’s time. If we don’t match the standard then people will not focus on you as there is other content available,” he explained.

Going to the set for a TV actor is a daily job. On how he breaks the monotony, the actor, “To break this monotony we should take breaks from time to time. Whenever we get gaps in between the shooting schedules, travel and having fun with our families.”

“Along with that we should watch good content on OTT and learn new things and grow as an actor,” he said.

20230515-113603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Alankrita Sahai: It is everyone’s responsibility to help, not just frontline...

    Blaxploitation icon, star of ‘The Mack’ Max Julien passes away at...

    Nikki Tamboli purchases swanky new set of wheels

    Nagarjuna releases trailer of Sushanth’s next film