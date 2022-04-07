INDIALIFESTYLE

New Delhi, April 7 (IANSlife) After a long, cold winter, we’re all relieved to see the sun, but not the heat it brings. Your pet can’t stay indoors all the time, and the sun isn’t kind to them either. Fortunately, there are simple DIY methods for protecting your pet from the heat and keeping them cool.

Create a shaded place to relax

All pets need their outdoor time no matter what season it is. Running around on fresh grass is great but the hot sun can be really cruel to your pets. If you have an outdoor space, you can consider installing an umbrella or an overhead covering that can block sunlight.

Providing shade will not only protect them from being overheated but they’ll also protect your pet’s paws from the hot pavement. You can also keep a cooling bed and fresh water in this area.

Build a mini water park

Get a portable and inflatable pool and have a pool party on your balcony or terrace! A little splish splash can cool down your pet and can be a great summer activity for the kids and pets. Better yet, call the neighbourhood pups too and beat the heat together.

For the full swimming experience, you can visit special swimming pools for pets and make a day out of it. Swimming is not only a great exercise in general for dogs but it is also one of the best activities for them in summer.

Hydration and more hydration

We cannot stress enough how important it is to keep your pets hydrated throughout summers. Not only do they need access to fresh and clean water at all times, as responsible pet parents we must go the extra mile to increase their water intake.

Foods like watermelon and cucumber have very high water content and are great for pets. But you must wash and de-seed all fruits and vegetables before giving them to your dog. Apart from that, healthy drinks infused with prebiotics, coconut water, curd, chicken/meat/vegetable broth and wet food can be added to their diet as well.

It is also recommended to carry a chilled water bottle and a bowl wherever you go.

Easy-breezy clothing

Dogs do not sweat and hence controlling their body temperature can be difficult. To help with this problem, you can easily make a cooling vest for your pet with your old cargo shorts or pants. Cut them up to fit your pet and stitch strings to tie the vest. Add ice packs in the big pockets of the vest to keep your pet cool, especially when they’re outdoors.

Dr. Ajay Satbige, Veterinary Officer at Wiggles.in said, “Spray water over your dog’s belly and paws 2-3 times a day to help them control their body temperature. Wipe them dry afterwards.”

(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

