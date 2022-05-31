New Delhi, May 31 (IANSlife) Because of the new generation of cruise ships, cruising today is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before, allowing you to vacation your way no matter where you go. Whether you’re young or old, you can enjoy a different holiday every day, from indulgent relaxation to thrilling experiences and spellbinding entertainment -all complemented by expertly crafted international cuisine and first-rate interior design — everything you could possibly need for the ultimate holiday, all in one location.

Norwegian Prima, the industry’s spacious new ship, created by global cruise travel innovators Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), will redefine what you thought possible at sea when she debuts in Europe this August. Norwegian Prima, the first in a new class of ground-breaking ships, will usher in a new era of cruising.

Discover the top nine things you never knew you could do at sea and prepare to try something dramatically different for your next holiday.

Ready, Set, Race!

Start your engines on the world’s first three-level sea-based go-kart racetrack. The 420-metre Prima Speedway is an exhilarating way to take in the breathtaking views of Iceland’s waterfalls and Norway’s fjords as you zoom down the straight and around hairpin turns in an electric go-kart capable of reaching speeds of up to 50 km per hour.

Challenge your friends and family to an epic adventure on the Prima Speedway during an 11-day Iceland & Norway to Reykjavik voyage from London.

To the Edge of Infinity

Make a splash at Infinity Beach, where you’ll feel at one with the sea in one of two infinity pools perched just above the water’s surface. After a refreshing swim, relax on your daybed and take in the expansive ocean views, all the while feeling as if you’re about to plunge into the horizon – now that’s a unique way to unwind!

Experience Infinity Beach on Norwegian Prima’s 12-day Caribbean: Curacao, Aruba and Cozumel voyage, sailing from New York.

Technology, Meet Art

A high-tech open air sculpture garden that changes right in front of your eyes as the light changes… The Concourse, an innovative art space located aft of Norwegian Prima’s expansive Ocean Boulevard, may sound like something straight out of the world’s most modern art galleries. Six stunning and immersive sculptural pieces by world-renowned artist Alexander Krivosheiw are on display, as is an art wall designed by renowned UK artist David Harber.

For the ultimate photo opportunity at any time of day, explore The Concourse on a 10-day Northern Europe: Oslo and Bergen voyage on Norwegian Prima from Copenhagen to London.

A Little Piece of Heaven

If you enjoy the dining, entertainment, and amenities found on today’s modern cruise ships but yearn for the privacy, exclusivity, and luxury found on smaller vessels, NCL’s ship-within-a-ship concept is the only way to travel. The Haven by Norwegian®, the line’s exclusive suite enclave, provides seriously spacious accommodations, access to all of the ship’s exciting activities and amenities, as well as refined offerings reserved exclusively for Haven guests.

The Haven guests have exclusive access to a private restaurant, lounge, bar, sundeck, infinity pool, hot tubs, a 24-hour butler, and priority embarkation, disembarkation, and seating at shows and restaurants. Sailing on Norwegian Prima, NCL’s newest ship, you’re in for a treat because the entire space has been designed by Piero Lissoni, the pre-eminent Italian design talent.

Indulge in The Haven by Norwegian on Norwegian Prima’s 11-day Transatlantic: Halifax and Akureyri round trip sailing from New York departing 14 May 2023.

Walk on Water

Change up your usual stroll around the ship for a one-of-a-kind experience that allows you to watch the swell literally roll beneath your feet. The two glass Oceanwalk bridges on Norwegian Prima offer breathtaking, panoramic views as you walk across the open sea, making it a must-try activity and the ideal backdrop for a truly unforgettable photo opportunity.

Put your best foot forward and enjoy NCL’s Oceanwalk on Norwegian Prima’s 10-day Northern Europe: Iceland & Norway to London sailing departing from Reykjavik.

The Drop & The Rush

Feel the rush of the world’s fastest slides, The Drop & The Rush, on Norwegian Prima. The Rush consists of two duelling slides on the ship’s starboard side where guests can indulge their competitive spirit with friends and family as they plunge 10 storeys, twisting and turning through the ship’s superstructure and reaching the highest G-forces possible at sea – more than the acceleration of an F1 racer! For guests who prefer to go at their own pace, The Drop is the world’s first free-fall dry slide, located portside, where guests can slide seamlessly from deck 18 to deck 8 while seated comfortably on a mat.

Feel the rush onboard Norwegian Prima’s 12-day Transatlantic: Scotland & Iceland sailing from London to New York.

Discover Delectable Dining

Food, glorious food, is one of the most anticipated aspects of any vacation, and on a ship like Norwegian Prima, you’ll be able to enjoy the finest cuisine at sea without having to wait weeks for a dinner reservation. The elegant Onda by Scarpetta brings to sea the charm and cultivated Italian cuisine of its critically acclaimed Scarpetta sister restaurants in the United States, United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates. Onda, which means “wave” in Italian, offers a modern take on traditional Italian dishes in a fine-dining setting surrounded by ocean views – the modern version of Spaghetti Tomato and Basil is a global fan favourite. Scarpetta’s Onda is available on Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Encore, and Norwegian Spirit.

Dine at Onda by Scarpetta on board Norwegian Prima’s 8-day Iceland and Norway sailing from Amsterdam to Reykjavik.

A Whole New (Virtual) World

Explore 14 unique attractions and immerse yourself in over 40 virtual experiences aboard Norwegian Prima, which is home to some of the most out-of-this-world experiences afloat. Test your problem-solving skills in an Escape Room, fly over the open ocean in the first-ever at-sea Flying Simulator, or play some of the world’s most famous virtual golf courses in the Topgolf Swing Suite, powered by Full Swing’s cutting-edge golf simulator technology. The Galaxy Pavilion can also be found on Norwegian Joy and Norwegian Encore.

Find your virtual self in the Galaxy Pavilion on Norwegian Prima’s 14-day Iceland: Reykjavik and Belfast round trip sailing departing from London.

Around the world in 80 dishes

In Norwegian Prima’s enticing new Indulge Food Hall, you can sail around the world while sampling a variety of international flavours. It offers laid-back, social dining from breakfast until bed, inspired by the world’s great gourmet market halls. Choose from 11 delectable casual dining stations and food trucks, or relax in a spacious cabana in the expansive Outdoor Lounge area for a breezy, beach club vibe. Spit-roasted meats at Seaside Rotisserie, southern comfort food and succulent ribs at Q Texas Smokehouse, fun food trucks at The Latin Quarter, international noodles at Nudls, rich Indian flavours at Tamara, custom-made or ready-to-go salads from The Garden, or a well-deserved treat at Coco’s Desserts are all must-try options.

