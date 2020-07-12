‘Forces trying to destabilise Congress govt in Rajasthan won’t succeed’

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Amid the crisis in the Congress-led Rajasthan government, party state in-charge Avinash Pandey asserted that forces trying to destabilise the Ashok Gehlot government will not succeed and the party MLAs are intact.

In a series of tweets, Pandey said, “All the means to buy the Congress-led government in Rajasthan would not succeed. Whatever offer BJP may make to Congress MLAs but our legislators including the independents are united.”

“And they all support the Congress-led Ashok Gehlot government in the state,” he said in another tweet.

His remarks came amid the political crisis in the state after Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot went incommunicado along with over a dozen of MLAs.

Pilot, who arrived in the national capital on Saturday has also sought meeting with party interim chief Sonia Gandhi over the issue.

According to party sources, Pilot did speak with Congress treasurer Ahmed Patel late at night but the rift between Gehlot and his deputy is deep-rooted ever since Gehlot took over as Chief Minister.

The Congress is trying to pacify both the camps in the state to save the party from embarrassment, sources said.

The fears are whether ‘Operation Lotus’ will be successful or not in Rajasthan and will the state see a rerun og the Madhya Pradesh story?

The Gehlot camp claims that his government has the numbers in the state and the Chief Minister has support of 103 MLAs.

–IANS

aks/miz/kr