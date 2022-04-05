The province has pledged $21 million to transform Peel Memorial into a new inpatient hospital with 24/7 emergency department and expand cancer care at Brampton Civic Hospital.

“For decades, the people of Brampton have been desperate for the new hospital that their growing community needs,” said Premier Doug Ford. “While previous governments were fine with doing the bare minimum, our government is getting it done and delivering the new inpatient hospital with a 24/7 emergency department that the people and families of Brampton deserve.”

As part of the 2021 Budget, the Ford government announced $18 million to expand the Peel Memorial urgent care centre to 24/7 operations. The latest announcement pledges an additional $18 million to plan Peel Memorial’s transformation into an inpatient hospital with a new 24/7 emergency department. The new inpatient hospital will reduce wait times and expand services, including enhanced seniors care, mental health and addictions, rehabilitation and complex continuing care for patients and their families.

A new Ontario Builds sign is being installed at Peel Memorial to mark the location of the new patient tower.

As part of this transformation, William Osler Health System (Osler) is planning to provide post-acute care at Peel Memorial Hospital for patients recovering from an acute care stay before they safely return home. Bringing this specialized care to Peel Memorial will enable more acute care beds to be added to Brampton Civic Hospital. Over 250 new inpatient acute and post-acute care beds are planned which will significantly increase capacity. The new beds and expanded services at Peel Memorial and Brampton Civic Hospital are expected to help meet the needs of Brampton and the surrounding communities as they continue to grow.

The government’s $21 million investment also includes $3 million to support planning to expand cancer care services at Brampton Civic Hospital. This funding will Osler plan to add new services and capacity for six medical linear accelerators to provide radiation treatment (currently not available in Brampton). This will make it easier for patients to access lifesaving treatment and high-quality cancer care closer to home.

“Today’s announcement means that we are one significant step closer to increased hospital and health care capacity for our community,” said Geoffrey Ritchie, Chair, William Osler Health System Board of Directors. “Building the next phase of Peel Memorial and expanding cancer care services will increase hospital capacity in Brampton, and will elevate Osler’s long-standing tradition of exceptional health care. This is excellent news for the community.”