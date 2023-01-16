Premier Doug Ford’s plan to reduce the surgical backlog in Ontario involves allowing private clinics to perform some of the surgeries. He also insists that these services will be paid for with the OHIP not credit card.

Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones announced Monday that the province “is making it easier and faster for people to access the publicly-funded surgeries and procedures at community surgical and diagnostic centres”.

“When it comes to your health, the status quo is no longer acceptable,” said Ford. “Our government is taking bold action to reduce wait times for surgeries, all while ensuring Ontarians use their OHIP card to get the care they need, never their credit card.”

In a news release the Premier’s Office stated that measures will be put in place “to protect the stability of health human resources at public hospitals, including requiring new facilities to provide detailed staffing plans as part of their application and requiring a number of physicians at these centres to have active privileges at their local hospital”.

Surgeries performed at these centres will be publicly-funded, the statement reiterated.

Ontario has a three-step plan to eliminate surgical backlogs and reduce wait times through these state-of-the-art facilities, the media statement explained.

In the first step, Ontario will tackle the existing backlog for cataract surgeries, which has one of the longest waits for procedures. New partnerships with community surgical and diagnostic centres in Windsor, Kitchener-Waterloo and Ottawa will add 14,000 additional cataract surgeries that will be performed each year. This number represents up to 25% of the province’s current cataract waitlist, and accounts for the estimated COVID-related backlog of cataract surgeries. These centres will perform the 14,000 additional surgeries with existing health human resources, according to the statement.

The province says it is also investing more than $18 million in existing centres to cover care for thousands of patients, including more than 49,000 hours of MRI and CT scans, 4,800 cataract surgeries, 900 other ophthalmic surgeries, 1,000 minimally invasive gynecological surgeries and 2,845 plastic surgeries such as hand soft tissue repair. Surgical wait lists are anticipated to return to pre-pandemic levels by March 2023, barring operational issues.

As part of step two, the scope of community surgical and diagnostic centres will be expanded to address regional needs with a continued focus on cataracts, as well as MRI and CT imaging and colonoscopy and endoscopy procedures. “This will allow hospitals to focus their efforts and resources on more complex and high-risk surgeries,” the statement read.

As a next step, the Doug Ford government will introduce legislation in February that will, if passed, allow existing community diagnostic centres to conduct more MRI and CT scanning so that people can access publicly funded diagnostic services faster and closer to home. Starting in 2024, this third step will also expand surgeries for hip and knee replacements.

As the role of community surgical and diagnostic centres expands, Ontario Health and the Ministry of Health will work with system partners and clinical experts to put in place the highest standards for quality and safety.

Ontario Health will also ensure that these centres are included in regional health system planning. Funding agreements with new community surgical and diagnostic centres will require these facilities to work with local public hospitals to ensure health system integration and linkages, including connection and reporting into the province’s wait times information system and participation in regional central intakes, where available. Community surgical and diagnostic centres will also coordinate with local public hospitals to accept patients that are being referred, ensuring people get the surgery they need as quickly as possible.

There are currently 206,000 people estimated to be waiting for surgical procedures, according to provincial data.

Ontario Greens leader Mike Schreiner believes the Ford government “is on a mission to ensure that private interests trump the public good”.

“We see it in his scheme to carve up the Greenbelt, in the proposed privatization of Ontario Place, and now in the commercialization of healthcare,” Schreiner said in a statement issued after Ford’s announcement.

“Increasing the number of surgical procedures conducted in private for-profit clinics makes no sense at a time when our hospitals face an ongoing crisis caused by lack of staff.

Ford’s scheme to privatize healthcare delivery will only make the staff crisising worse. Where does the government think the nurses and doctors to run these facilities will come from? The government needs to get to work fixing our crumbling public healthcare system instead of working so hard to convince Ontarians that privatization is the only solution, he added.