Ford govt. announces up to $5,000 in retention pay for Ontario nurses, opposition parties call it an election gimmick

Ontario nurses will get a lump sum retention incentive of up to $5,000 per person to help stabilize the nursing workforce, the province announced today. This comes with a price tag of $763 million.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic nurses have stayed on the front lines with remarkable dedication and selflessness as they care for our sick and most vulnerable Ontarians, and we know that a strong nursing workforce is crucial to supporting the province’s recovery in the months and years ahead,” said Deputy Premier and Health Minister Elliott. “As we continue to build up our nursing workforce, this investment will support the nurses we currently have so that Ontarians continue to have access to the care they need during the COVID-19 pandemic and into the future.”

Through the temporary retention payment for nurses, the government will provide a lump sum payment of up to $5,000 for eligible full-time nurses and a prorated payment of up to $5,000 for eligible part-time and casual nursing staff across the province. The payment will be paid by employers in two installments.

Nurses eligible to receive the payment include those working in hospitals, long-term care and retirement homes, home and community care, primary care, mental health and addictions, emergency services, and corrections, as well as range of other community based and developmental services including youth justice. Nurses in a management or supervisory role who were redeployed to a direct patient care role will also qualify.

To receive the first payment, nurses must be employed as of March 31 and to receive the second payment nurses must be employed on September 1.

Reacting to the announcement, Ontario Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca said that if Premier Doug Ford was serious about supporting nurses, he shouldn’t have capped their pay with Bill 124.



In a media statement, Del Duca announced he is joining nurses’ unions in calling out Ford’s last ditch effort to buy their votes with a one-time bonus.

“Doug Ford can’t spend years attacking Nurses, capping their pay, and turning his back on them when things got tough, then expect a free pass by handing out a one-time cheque right before an election” stated Del Duca. “Failed Conservative leadership has left the nursing profession, including in home care and long-term care, bleeding staff even as we continue to see glaring problems with hospital and long-term care capacity due to staffing shortages.”

Provincial Green Party Leader Mike Shreiner also agreed with Del Duca.

“Another election gimmick from Doug Ford. First licence plate stickers and now this,” said Shreiner. “It’s time to address the real challenges facing nurses by improving working conditions and immediately repealing Bill 124.”