Ford govt. investing over $1.4 million to help Mississauga-based Microbix Biosystems expand production of COVID-19 testing supplies

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade announced today that the Ontario government is investing over $1.4 million in Mississauga-based Microbix Biosystems to expand production of COVID-19 testing supplies.

“Ontario’s world-class entrepreneurs and innovators have stepped up to mobilize our manufacturing and innovation might to produce critical medical supplies throughout the fight against COVID-19,” said Minister Fedeli. “By supporting companies like Microbix, we are supporting made-in-Ontario solutions and reducing our dependence on foreign supply chains, strengthening our domestic capacity and ensuring we are better prepared for the future.”

With Ontario’s support, Microbix will make viral transport media, which is the solution used to preserve and transport a patient’s test specimen. This viral transport media will be used in COVID-19 patient sampling kits to support the province’s urgent need for testing supplies and reduce the pressure on labs to assess variable international sources while also processing thousands of tests daily.

The company’s expertise in manufacturing viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the global diagnostics industry will continue to position Ontario as a world leader in the quality control and accuracy of COVID-19 tests, the Ford government said.

Ontario’s support will help Microbix implement automated high-volume manufacturing for two important product categories, (i) viral transport media at up to 60,000 units per day, and (ii) quality assessment products (QAPs™) at up to 10,000 units per day, a government statement added.

QAPs emulate real patient samples, while being consistent, non-infectious, and stable. They are used to conduct lab proficiency and accreditation programs, qualify new tests and instruments for use, help train lab technicians, and to support the accuracy of test workflows at labs.

“Local businesses contribute to Ontario’s economy by accelerating growth, providing employment opportunities and spearheading innovation. Microbix Biosystems is a perfect example of the hard work and manufacturing strength of businesses in Ontario both before and during the pandemic,” said Deepak Anand, MPP for Mississauga-Malton. “The government’s investment through the Ontario Together Fund will support this path-breaking pioneering company to ensure the accuracy of infectious disease diagnostic testing and support our province to successfully respond to public health challenges.”

Over 120 international companies rely on Microbix for reagents that are at the core of testing infectious diseases. As part of this initiative, the company is expected to create multiple new jobs.