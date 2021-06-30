The Ford government announced on Tuesday that it is investing in a plan to counter Islamophobia and ensure classrooms are free from discrimination. In collaboration with community partners, funding will be provided for initiatives to support Muslim students and families with an emphasis on enhancing resources and training for educators, targeted supports for students, and digital resources for parents.

“It is unacceptable that many Muslim students continue to face discrimination in our schools, on our playgrounds and in communities across this country,” said Education Minister Steven Lecce. “That is why we are investing and partnering with community leaders — who are leading this effort— to counter racism and better support Ontario’s Muslim students and their families. For Premier Ford, Minister Rasheed and myself, we believe in our core that every student deserves to feel safe, respected, and engaged in learning in inclusive classrooms.”

As part of the Safe Return to Class fund, Ontario’s government is providing $225,000 to the Muslim Association of Canada to create digital resources for educators, students and parents to raise awareness about Islamophobia. These resources will provide information about Islamic practices, values and misconceptions, root causes of Islamophobia and ways to help end Islamophobia, racism and discrimination.

Ontario is also providing $75,000 to the National Council of Canadian Muslims to facilitate outreach and engagement with Muslim parents and families, with a focus on newcomer communities. These engagements will provide information on school supports and will provide culturally relevant resources to enhance well-being for families and help Muslim students prepare for the return to school in September.

Mustafa Farooq, Chief Executive Officer, National Council of Canadian Muslims said the initiative is an important first in ensuring the safety of the community.

“This is an important first step as we recognize that systemic action and commitment is necessary to support the safety and wellbeing of staff, students and families,” he said.

Sharaf Sharafeldin, Executive Director of the Muslim Association of Canada, also welcomed the news.

“MAC welcomes its partnership with the Ministry of Education to develop and deliver resources to counter Islamophobia through education and awareness for students, parents and educators. The horrific terror attack in London Ontario, that has left Muslim students across the province feeling vulnerable, has made this important initiative even more urgent,” said Sharafeldin. The Government of Ontario’s approach to working with community organizations, like MAC, in addressing the challenges of Islamophobia is a step in the right direction. “