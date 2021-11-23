The Ford government announced Tuesday that it is allocating $600 million for 78 school and child care related projects.

The newly approved Capital Priorities Program projects will create 19,700 new student spaces, and 1,525 new licensed child care spaces in schools, said officials.

These new spaces will be supported by an investment of $565 million, which will see 26 new schools and 20 permanent additions and renovations built. In addition, the province will collaborate with several school boards in this round of Capital Priorities funding to expand solutions for accelerated school construction through a pilot project using modular construction methods. This is expected to deliver efficiencies in construction and reduce build times so that students can take advantage of new and updated schools sooner.

The investment is part of the Conservative government’s commitment to provide $14 billion to support school construction over ten years.

An additional $42.6 million through the Early Years Capital Program will go toward renovations or additions of 32 child care centres located in schools across the province. This will create over 1,500 new licensed child care spaces to provide families with more options for their children.

The support for school-based child care centres is part of the Ford government’s commitment to invest up to $1 billion in the creation of up to 30,000 new licensed child care spaces over five years. To date, over 23,000 new spaces have been approved, which will support families and ensure a strong and accessible child care system, noted officials.

“This investment is part of our multiyear plan to build, expand, and update schools and child care spaces across our province. It will leave a lasting legacy that benefits working families for years to come,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

He announcement was made at Elm Drive Public School site in Mississauga, alongside Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure, and Natalia Kusendova, MPP for Mississauga Centre. The new school will feature 650 new student spaces, four child care rooms and one EarlyON Child and Family Centre room. The building project was approved in April and allocated $19.8 million for it by the province.