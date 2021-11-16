The province announced Tuesday it will invest $75.1 million over the next three years to combat gun violence and crime across Ontario.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement at a news conference outside a Toronto police station on Tuesday saying there can be ‘no mercy when it comes to cracking down’ on gun crimes.

“Gun and gang violence will not be allowed to thrive in Ontario” said Premier Doug Ford. “We will do everything in our power to support our frontline policing personnel and justice sector so they have the resources and supports needed to tackle illegal activity. We will spare no expense to keep our communities and kids safe today, tomorrow and for years to come.”

Ford believes this money will make a “huge difference.”

“We need boots on the ground, we need more police officers on the ground. They’ve been stressed out, their budgets are always under review, always being chopped,” Ford said.

“We need to put money back in there to have the women and men in uniform out there going after these gangs and guns. It’s very simple.”

The province says the move is aimed to dismantle criminal activity, enhance investigative supports, increase collaboration throughout the justice sector and stop the flow of illegal guns across the border. The money will go to establishing the Office of Illicit Drug Intelligence, to disrupt drugs coming into Ontario. It will also go to helping with firearms analysis and tracing enforcement in an effort to stop gun traffickers.

The province is also creating a mobile prosecution team that will specialize in guns and gangs.

The move which was first announced in the recent fall economic statement comes not long after calls to defund the police made headlines.

“These strategic initiatives will help to effectively disrupt gang activities and the revenue streams that fund criminal activity including drug and human trafficking,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

Approximately $187 million, including this investment, will have gone to combating gun and gang violence in the province since 2018.