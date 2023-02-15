BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Ford halts production, shipments of electric truck due to battery issue

US automaker Ford has stopped the production and shipments of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup owing to a battery issue.

The company issued a nationwide “stop shipment” order to hold F-150 Lightnings while a potential battery issue is investigated, reports Electrek.

“As part of our pre-delivery quality inspections, a vehicle displayed a potential battery issue and we are holding vehicles while we investigate,” the company said in a statement.

The potential quality issue is related to the battery.

“We are conducting a root cause analysis. This potential issue was identified as part of our pre-delivery quality inspections. We are not aware of any incidences of this issue in the field. There is no stop sale,” Ford added.

The F-150 Lightning’s battery is supplied by SK On, a spinoff of Korean firm SK Innovation, said the report.

Ford has not given a timeline for when production and the shipments for the electric vehicle will resume.

Meanwhile, the automaker on Tuesday announced it will eliminate 3,800 jobs over the next three years in Europe to restructure its business, creating a leaner, more competitive cost structure.

By 2025, Ford plans to resize its European engineering footprint, resulting in 2,800 fewer jobs. These changes are driven by the transition to fully electric powertrains and reduced vehicle complexity.

Additionally, a leaner cost structure will be created for Ford’s administrative, marketing, sales and distribution functions in Europe, which includes the elimination of approximately 1,000 positions.

Ford said it will maintain an engineering organisation of approximately 3,400 roles in Europe, focused on vehicle design and development, as well as the creation of connected services.

