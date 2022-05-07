SCI-TECHWORLD

US automaker Ford is working on a new technology that will allow owners to rev the engines of their vehicles remotely.

According to Ford Authority, the technology would allow vehicle owners to rev their engines using an “input device operated by the user” and without having to push down on the accelerator.

The vehicle’s engine could be engaged “at various distances from the vehicle”, according to a Ford patent.

Ford may let vehicle owners use a key fob or a phone to rev the engines.

The paten explains to have the engine rev for a select period of time, or even rev in custom patterns and at different RPMs to create music notes.

The patent also mentions pre-recorded engine noises for EVs or even remote-controlled “flux capacitor” sounds.

EV maker Tesla currently offers a “boombox mode” that let owners play music outside of the car.

‘Boombox’ allows car owners to use farting or goat sound, among others, instead of the usual honking sound.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that car owners can also “upload custom music/sounds”.

The Boombox mode works with Tesla cars that have built-in speaker that blasts audio to poor unsuspecting people outside of the car.

