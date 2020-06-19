Trending now

Here’s how Canadians can watch the Ring…

Travis Scott drops $23.5 million in cash…

Ford scraps plan to reduce statutory holidays…

NE organisation members protest against Galwan killings

Neeraj Kabi: Sushant’s death is a wake-up…

Pandemic entering ‘new and dangerous phase’: WHO

Friends reunion for HBO Max likely to…

COVID: Delhi sees highest single-day spike with…

Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar lists…

Amidst high drama, BJP wins Manipur RS…

Canindia News

Ford scraps plan to reduce statutory holidays for frontline retail workers

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE021

Just when Ontario’s frontline retail workers seemed to be on the verge of losing six of their nine guaranteed days off per year, Premier Doug Ford rejected the proposal. The decision came on Friday, just days after the workers had their pandemic pay premiums cut by most major grocers.

At present, all employees in Ontario are entitled to take the following statutory holiday days off work: New Year’s Day, Family Day, Good Friday, Victoria Day, Canada Day, Labour Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

While those who don’t take these days off are entitled to receive stat pay at a rate of time-and-a-half, the Employment Standards Act (ESA) specifies that employees are legally entitled to take public holidays off unless they work in “a hospital, a continuous operation, or a hotel, motel, tourist resort, restaurant or tavern.”

Grocery stores don’t currently fall under the banner of exceptions, as supermarkets are forced to close on statutory holidays (with few exceptions) under the Retail Business Holidays Act.

Related posts

Plan to crack down on unethical immigration consultants

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Pot confiscation at border up in weeks after legalization: Stats

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

First pot shops will be in Toronto, Brampton and St. Catharines

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.