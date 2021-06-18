Today, Premier Doug Ford announced changes to Ontario’s cabinet while saying the shuffled team will deliver on the priorities that matter to Ontarians.

Rod Phillips, who was forced to resign from his post as finance minister on account of a Caribbean vacation when international travel was taboo, is back. He replaces Long-Term Care Minister Dr. Merrilee Fullerton who has been given the Children, Community and Social Services portfolio. Many have called for Fullerton’s resignation for what they see as a mishandling of the health care crisis in long-term care during the pandemic.

Among those being promoted, Parm Gill (MPP for Milton) has become Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism while Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria (MPP for Brampton South) is the new President of the Treasury Board.

Changes to the Executive Council include the following:

Jill Dunlop, MPP for Simcoe North, becomes Minister of Colleges and Universities.

Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, MPP for Kanata-Carleton, becomes Minister of Children, Community and Social Services.

Parm Gill, MPP for Milton, becomes Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism.

Rod Phillips, MPP for Ajax, becomes Minister of Long-Term Care.

Dave Piccini, MPP for Northumberland-Peterborough South, becomes Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks.

Greg Rickford, MPP for Kenora-Rainy River, assumes a merged role as Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, as well as remains Minister of Indigenous Affairs. This new northern and economic focused ministry will enhance development potential and sustainability in the North. Energy will transfer to a new separate ministry.

Todd Smith, MPP for Bay of Quinte, becomes Minister of Energy.

Rosario Romano, MPP for Sault Ste. Marie, becomes Minister of Government and Consumer Services.

Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria, MPP for Brampton South, becomes President of the Treasury Board.

Kinga Surma, MPP for Etobicoke Centre, becomes Minister of Infrastructure.

Lisa Thompson, MPP for Huron Bruce, becomes Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Stan Cho, MPP for Willowdale, becomes Associate Minister of Transportation, reporting to Minister Mulroney.

Jane McKenna, MPP for Burlington, becomes Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues, reporting to Minister Fullerton.

Nina Tangri, MPP for Mississauga Streetsville, becomes Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, reporting to Minister Fedeli.

Kaleed Rasheed, MPP for Mississauga East-Cooksville, becomes Associate Minister of Digital Government, reporting to Minister Bethlenfalvy.

Peter Bethlenfalvy, MPP for Pickering-Uxbridge and Minister of Finance, will assume responsibility for Ontario’s digital government strategy within the Ministry of Finance.

“With 21 per cent of adults now fully vaccinated as Team Ontario sets new records in daily shots, we can be confident that the worst of the pandemic is behind us,” said Premier Ford. “As we continue our work to rebuild and support Ontario’s health system, our renewed team is well positioned to deliver on the priorities that matter to Ontarians, including getting more people back to work, making life more affordable, supporting businesses and job creators and building transit infrastructure.”