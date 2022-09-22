A recent poll on premiere’s performance shows that Doug Ford’s approval rating has fallen further.

According to Angus Reid the Ontario premier who has been accused of attempting to privatize healthcare has slipped four points on the favourability index.

The announcement that the province had passed a bill that would force senior hospital patients awaiting space in a long-term care home to another home that they had not chosen and his unpopularity among education workers could be major reasons. As per the new bill patients who refuse would be fined $400 a day to continue occupying their hospital bed. Ford’s government is also facing negotiations with five major education unions after their contracts expired in August.

The survey put Ford’s approval rating at 41 per cent just as the legislature prepares to reconvene in early October.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe leads the country in constituent approval this month, while neighbouring Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson finds herself in the back of the pack once again.

Moe announced last month that adults in Saskatchewan would be receiving a $500 cheque after the province delivered a surplus budget and his approval rating appears to risen since then.

Stefanson’s government also announced an $87-million package to aid families and seniors with benefit cheques and increases in government assistance in the coming weeks. But for now, Stefanson continues to be the least approved-of leader in the country. One-in-five (22%) Manitoba residents say they approve of her performance.

In Quebec, the provincial election is well underway, with Coalition Avenir Québec and party leader François Legault seeking a second majority after winning control of the legislature in 2018. Legault appears to be in the driver’s seat ahead of the Oct. 3 election but has seen a diminution in his personal appeal this year. Slightly more than two-in-five (43%) Quebec residents approve of his performance, statistically tied with the lowest number recorded during his four years as premier.

Outgoing B.C. Premier John Horgan, who delivered a final speech to the province’s municipal leaders last week, will retire after more than five years in the position. Horgan has endured recent health challenges after being diagnosed with throat cancer in 2021. After a series of radiation treatments, he resumed his duties but ultimately decided to step down and cited waning energy as a contributing factor. Horgan has maintained high levels of approval for the bulk of his time as premier and returns there in his final quarter, receiving commendation from 51 per cent of British Columbians. His approval dipped below the majority mark in June after a controversial and ultimately repealed plan was announced to spend nearly $800 million to tear down and rebuild the Royal B.C. Museum. Horgan spent his time as premier with approval north of 50 per cent more often than not.

In Alberta, views of the outgoing premier are less convivial. United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney is approved of by three-in-ten Albertans as his party prepares to announce the results of its leadership race on Oct. 6. Kenney and other UCP candidates continue to feud with Alberta Health Services about pandemic management and the future of the health authority. COVID-19 handling may ultimately go down as a low point for Kenney, whose approval dropped precipitously throughout 2020 and 2021 and never recovered to pre-pandemic levels. More recently, his government received criticism on every issue canvassed in an Angus Reid Institute survey earlier this year.