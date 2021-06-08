Students and job seekers heading abroad and Tokyo Olympic Games-bound sportspersons in the 18-45 years age group will be allowed vaccination in Goa from Wednesday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister said the fresh set of relaxation is in sync with the government of India guidelines.

“From tomorrow, we are opening up the first dose of vaccination for the 18-45 age group who need to travel internationally for employment, education and sporting events as per Govt of India guidelines,” Sawant tweeted.

The Chief Minister said that persons who qualify for the three categories should make themselves available at the vaccination centres across the state with copies of their admission offers (students), interview call records or job offer letters (job seekers) and nomination documents for participation in the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games.

