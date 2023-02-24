Foreign candidates, NRI and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) candidates can also apply for Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2023, UGC Chairman Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said.

However, all Central universities in India will allow UG admission only through the CUET.

In the online application form of CUET-UG 2023, candidates need to select nationality in the dropdown, either Indian, OCI, NRI or Foreign. Moreover, to facilitate the Foreign, OCI and NRI candidates, CUET-UG 2023 will also be conducted in 24 cities outside India as per details given on CUET website.

Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar, said, “Foreign candidates, NRI, OCI candidates can also apply for CUET-UG 2023 and they can appear in any of the above-mentioned cities outside India. However, all foreign candidates, NRI, OCI candidates are advised to visit website of the university, institution or organisation where admission is sought and go through their relevant guidelines in this regard and be guided accordingly.”

According to Professor Kumar, the university, organisation, institution may have different policies regarding admission for Foreign, NRI and OCI candidates. “These candidates are required to check the policies regarding quota, category, relaxation, reservations, qualification, subject combinations, preferences etc of the respective institution website,” Kumar added.

UGC has also informed all the universities through ‘Guidelines for Admission and Supernumerary seats of International Students in Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programmes in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in India’ dated September 30, 2022 that HEIs may adopt a transparent admission process for admitting the international students. No need to use CUET score. There are 25 per cent supernumerary seats for foreign nationals in UG and PG programmes. In PhD programme, each faculty member can take two additional students over and above the limit prescribed by the UGC.

Admissions to all Undergraduate programmes at the Delhi University will be based on the scores obtained in CUET (UG) 2023, except for admissions to the School of Open Learning (SOL), Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) and Foreign Nationals.

In case, any candidate faces difficulty in applying for CUET-UG 2023, they may contact 011-40759000, 011-69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) https://nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the exam.

