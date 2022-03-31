HEALTHINDIA

Foreign delegation from Mexico visits Jamia Hamdard

A delegation from Mexico visited Jamia Hamdard on Thursday. The delegation was briefed about the Unani System of Medicine and the hospital attached with the Majeedia Unani Hospital and also about the Allopathic Hospital situated in the University.

Vice Chancellor M. Afshar Alam, apprised the delegation about the University and especially the research undertaken in the School of Pharmaceutical Education. He also apprised the delegation about the Research of School of Chemical and Life Sciences, School of Interdisciplinary Sciences and Technology.

The Jamia Hamdard University told the Mexican delegation that all these units of the university have filed the patent.

Research activities are being undertaken by these units with the Government Institutions and also with the public and private sectors, the University informed the Mexican delegation.

The delegation paid a visit to the Research Labs of Molecular Medicine, Virology Labs, Biotechnology Labs, Majeedia Unani Hospital, Herbal Garden, etc.

Dr Laura Arreola Mendoza, Secretary for the Postgraduate Studies and Research Mexico, offered two positions of Researchers in their Institute and also showed her interest in setting up a Chair. The delegation discussed details of the areas where they can have a MoU with Jamia Hamdard. The Vice Chancellor showed his interest in the Faculty and Research Exchange Programmes also.

Thereafter, visiting delegation signed a Letter of Intent between National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), Mexico and Jamia Hamdard. It was agreed by both the Institutes to have Memorandum of Understanding entered at the earliest.

