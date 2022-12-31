WORLD

Foreign direct investment in Morocco up 45% in first 11 months

The foreign direct investment in Morocco increased by 45.7 per cent to $2.3 billion in the first 11 months of 2022 compared to the same period last year, the country’s Foreign Exchange Office said.

The North African country’s trade deficit increased by 56.9 per cent year-on-year by the end of November, according to the report published by the office on Friday.

The deficit comes as a result of a faster growth of imports, which rose 42.3 per cent to $64.7 billion, while exports rose 33.1 per cent to $37.3 billion, Xinhua news agency reported.

The energy bill has more than doubled to $13.6 billion during the first 11 months, according to the report.

