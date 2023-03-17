INDIASCI-TECH

Foreign entity Twitter can’t seek protection under Article 19, don’t give relief: Centre to K’taka HC

NewsWire
0
0

The Centre has submitted to the Karnataka High Court that American microblogging platform Twitter cannot take protection under Article 19 of the Constitution which ensures freedom of speech and expression.

The Article 19 of the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and expression to Indian citizens and not to foreigners and foreign entities, the Additional Solicitor General (South) R. Sankaranarayanan representing the central government submitted to the High Court on Thursday.

Twitter had challenged the blocking orders by the central government between February 2, 2021 and February 28, 2022. The American microblogging platform alleged that the orders “are arbitrary”.

“Twitter can’t seek protection under Article 19 as it is a foreign company. There is nothing arbitrary under Article 14, and Section 69 (A) is properly followed,” stated Additional Solicitor General, and urged the court not to give any relief to Twitter.

The matter has been adjourned to April 10.

20230317-100602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Eight-member STF to look after cheetahs released in Kuno National Park

    After collection of solid evidence, 4 scribes will be arrested: J&K...

    RSS has destroyed institutions and free press: Rahul

    Retail inflation eases slightly to 7.01% in June