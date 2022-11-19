WORLD

Foreign military presence threatens regional energy security: Iran

NewsWire
0
0

The presence of foreign military forces has threatened energy security in the regional waters, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Saturday.

A large number of foreign unmanned vessels currently moving in the waters of the Persian Gulf and Oman have doubled the security problems of the region, Iran’s official news agency IRNA quoted Amir-Abdollahian as saying at a joint press conference with his visiting Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Hamad al-Busaidi, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iran considers the presence of foreign forces as a threat to regional peace and stability, which countries of the region have the ability to maintain, he added.

For his part, al-Busaidi said that “we have always tried to provide security for shipping and commercial traffic (in the regional waters) because it is in the interest of the nations of the region,” IRNA reported.

There are many challenges and differences, but the only solution is dialogue and diplomatic solutions, he stressed.

The meeting between the two diplomats followed a drone attack on the Liberian-flagged, Israeli-owned oil tanker Pacific Zircon off the coast of Oman earlier this week.

20221120-005403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The Che Guevara of South Asia: Allah Nazar Baloch – From...

    Erdogan, Zelensky discuss resumption of grain export deal

    Israel reports tunnel system destruction amid violence

    Queen Elizabeth II vows to keep serving after 70-yr reign