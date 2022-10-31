INDIA

Foreign national nabbed for supplying drugs in Delhi-NCR

A foreign national, who used to supply drugs in Delhi and its peripherals, has been arrested, police officials said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Emeka, 24, a resident of Umunze in Mali.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south), Chandan Chowdhary, said a team of Narcotics Squad in South District was specifically tasked to curb the supply of contraband substances in the area.

“Accordingly, the team initiated sensitising local informers and collecting human intelligence. Consequently, on October 30, specific inputs were received that one person involved in supplying contraband substances would come at a red light, 100 Foot Road in Chhatarpur area,” said the DCP.

“Acting on the inputs, the police team laid a trap and Emeka was nabbed. On cursory search, police also recovered 405 grams of heroin from his possession,” said the DCP.

“A case under section 21 NDPS Act and 14 Foreign Act was registered at Mehrauli police station,” said the official.

“Emeka came to India in February 2022. He came in contact with a dr ug supplier and started supplying drugs in Delhi and its peripherals,” said the DCP adding that further probe is still on.

20221031-133404

