Foreign nationals flee from police custody in GBN

Noida, July 11 (IANS) A day after a total of 60 foreign nationals were detained at the Surajpur police line in Gautam Buddh Nagar, some of them managed to flee from police custody, the police said on Thursday.

The foreign nationals were detained by the police on Wednesday under ‘Operation Clean 10’ for staying in Gautam Budh Nagar district on forged or invalid documents.

According to the police, some of the detained foreign nationals managed to flee from their custody on Thursday evening.

“We don’t know the exact head count. We are probing the matter and have formed teams to nab those who escaped. An internal inquiry has also been ordered,” said a senior police officer.

