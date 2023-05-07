India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra is likely to visit Washington this month, where he is expected to attend the first strategic trade dialogue between the two nations.

According to official sources, the dates of the visit will be announced at a later date.

The strategic trade dialogue will allow the two sides to address issues of export controls, explore ways of enhancing high-technology commerce, and facilitate technology transfer.

Kwatra is expected to hold talks with officials of the US Department of Commerce.

