A local man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 42-year-old foreign national while giving her a mud bath at Arambol beach in North Goa, police said.

“Joel D’Souza, 32, approached the victim, who was accompanied by her husband, and offered her a mud bath. Then he violated her while applying mud on her body,” Police Inspector Vikram Naik told IANS.

Police informed that the incident had taken place on June 2, however, a complaint was filed on June 6.

There are few mud bath points (natural fields) in Goa, where domestic and foreign tourists visit to experience it. It is believed that mud baths help in getting a glowing skin besides having other healing properties.

The case is registered under section 376 of Indian Penal Code.

20220607-101602