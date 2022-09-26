BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Foreign trade policy extended by six months more

NewsWire
0
9

The government has extended the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2015-20, which was valid till September 30, by six months more, effective from October 1.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce, the extension was given after repeated requests were received from Export Promotion Councils and exporters, urging the government to do so.

“In recent days, exporters and industry bodies have strongly urged the government that in view of the prevailing, volatile global economic and geo-political situation, it would be advisable to extend the current policy for some time, and undertake more consultations before coming out with the new policy,” official sources said.

FTP provides guidelines for increasing exports, which would enable job creation and enhance economic growth. On March 31, 2020, the government had extended it by a year till March 31, 2021 amid prevailing coronavirus lockdowns and rising infection rates.

20220926-204006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FIIs inflows to gain traction on economic recovery; tapering a roadblock...

    BSE reaches 10 crore registered investor accounts mark

    Financial institutions to issue record volume of sustainable bonds in 2021

    PNB Housing moves SAT against SEBI’s halting of preferential issue