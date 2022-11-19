INDIA

Foreigners Tribunal members’s sacking: SC issues notice to Centre, Assam

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre and Assam government on the sacking of 200 additional Foreigners’ Tribunals (FT) members who were earlier appointed to handle cases related to the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Assam government has discontinued their services from September 23 via a notification issued by the Home Department Commissioner and Secretary Diganta Bara on October 14.

It created displeasure among these members with the way they have been removed and some of them approached the apex court challenging the government decision.

On Friday, an advocate told a division bench of the apex court that the 200 additional Tribunals were supposed to be set up in Assam to dispose of the pending Foreigners cases. At present, there are nearly 1.5 lakhs foreigners cases waiting for a judgment at the tribunals.

“The state government wrongly related the service of the additional members to the NRC exercise. Moreover, the government notification is a clear violation of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India,” he added.

The Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT) is a quasi-judicial body and a member of the FT has a designation similar to a judge. In addition to 100 regular FTs, the Assam government appointed practicing lawyers, retired civil servants, and judicial officers for the additional 200 FTs soon after the complete draft NRC was published in August 2019.

Hearing the counsel representing the petitioners, the top court has sought a reply from the state and Central government on this matter.

20221119-230404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After Kerala schoolbus accident, transport dept and Police officials get into...

    10-minute delivery platform Zepto partners Zypp Electric

    Junior Trap teams pick two silver medals at Suhl Junior World...

    ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United seek desperate change in momentum, ATK Mohun...