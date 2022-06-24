Director Vishal Furia has expressed his views on working with Vikrant Massey and said that the actor comes across as a next-door guy so every character that he plays becomes relatable to the masses and they feel connected to him.

He said: “I have worked with Vikrant on two occasions Criminal Justice 1 and Forensic, on both the occasions we extensively have shot together. It has always been lovely working with Vikrant because he is a very honest and sincere actor.”

Furia added: “He will listen and take the brief he will imbibe his characteristics, his own additions to the character and make the character his own so as a director that is something I would expect from an actor, to give his input and that is what he does.

“Also, the best thing about Vikrant is that he comes across as a next-door guy so every character that he plays becomes relatable to the mass audience people feel connected to him like a younger brother or an elder brother. He is very sound technically which shows in his body language when he is in front of a camera. So I have always enjoyed working with him”.

‘Forensic’, also featuring Prachi Desai, Rohit Roy, Subrata Dutta, Vindu Dara Singh – releases on ZEE5 on June 24.

