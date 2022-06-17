Filmmaker Vishal Furia, who made his Bollywood debut with the Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer ‘Chhorii’, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming project ‘Forensic’.

The director recently shared as to what separates the film from other murder mysteries.

Shedding light on the film’s narrative course and setting, the director says, “Murder mysteries usually have police procedures with forensic science playing a supporting role in the investigation.”

He explains further, “In our film ‘Forensic’, as the name suggests, forensic science plays a major role in case solving. Also the film is based on some shocking facts which have taken place in reality. It’ll give the chills when one sees the film and comes across those facts.”

The film, which focuses on a ‘Birthday Killer’ surely witnessed a lot of birthdays being celebrated on the sets as Vishal recollects, “Every film leaves behind memories. This film deals with a ‘Birthday Killer’. Coincidentally, we celebrated a lot of birthdays throughout the film schedule.”

“Starting from my birthday, producer Mansi Bagla’s birthday, Radhika’s birthday, Prachi’s birthday and many others, utmost care was taken by the producers to ensure that every birthday celebration becomes memorable,” he added.

