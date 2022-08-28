INDIA

Forensic probe to be made mandatory for cases entailing 6 yrs jail: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday indicated that the government will make forensic probes mandatory for serious offences, where the crime attracts more than six years imprisonment.

In his address as chief guest of the National Forensic Science University’s (NFSU) first convocation, Shah said that the Central government is seriously working on strengthening evidence act, and for this, it is speaking to experts on the Indian Penal Code, and the Criminal Procedure Code, to bring the changes.

The Home Minister said, with these changes and making forensic probe compulsory, it will create huge job opportunities for forensic science passouts.

He also inaugurated three more wings of the NFSU – the Centre of Excellence in DNA forensics, cyber security, and investigative and forensic pathology – that will help in attending new challenges. Shah said he hoped that these wings will play a big role in criminal justice.

