A forensic report has revealed that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was hit by three

bullet fragments and a metal piece during an assassination attempt last year when he was leading a PTI rally to the federal capital.

The PTI chairman was injured by gunfire aimed at his open-top container truck as he led a convoy through thick crowds in Wazirabad on November 3, 2022, reports The Express Tribune.

One person died while several members of Khan’s close circle were injured in the incident.

The forensic report of the attack, has now revealed that the former premier was hit by three bullet fragments and a metal fragment.

“One sealed parcel containing four plastic containers, two deformed bullets (items B8 and B11), one small metallic piece (item B9), and one bullet jacket (item B10) were recovered from the body of Imran Khan,” stated the report, issued by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency.

According to the report, shots were fired from the left side of the truck in Wazirabad when the march was heading towards Islamabad, reports The Express Tribune.

Ten bullet shells fired at Khan’s truck were found at the crime scene and had also been sent for investigation.

The report had been sent for forensics by the medico-legal of Jinnah Hospital.

A total of 33 pieces of evidence were sent in a parcel to the Forensic Science

Laboratory.

The report states that evidences were submitted by the Capital City Police Office (CCPO) Lahore, the District Police Office

(DPO) Wazirabad, and members of the joint investigation team (JIT) conducting the inquiry.

20230104-142405