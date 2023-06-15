Delhi Police intends to submit an additional charge sheet in the female wrestlers’ sexual harassment case due to pending forensic reports for digital evidence, including photos, videos, and audio, a senior police official said, on condition of anonymity.

The official clarified that the charge sheet filed initially is not the final report and any new information obtained by the investigators will be included in the supplementary charge sheet(s).

However, the officer said that the filing of an additional charge sheet depends upon the report and ongoing probe.

“The forensic reports for the digital evidence are still awaited from the laboratories, and their findings may be incorporated into the supplementary chargesheet,” he said.

Citing the charge sheet, the official said that the two accused individuals have cooperated with the investigation and have joined the proceedings.

“No further evidence or information was obtained from them, and there is no indication of them attempting to flee. Their addresses have been verified to ensure their presence during the legal proceedings,” he said.

Delhi Police on Thursday filed in court its charge sheet running 1,082 pages in the alleged sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Police has filed the charge sheet before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahima Rai of Rouse Avenue Courts for the offences under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), and 354D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Offences under Sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354A, 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC have been against WFI’s former Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar.

Sources said that the charge sheet contains statements of around 200 witnesses.

The court has posted the matter for hearing next on June 22.

