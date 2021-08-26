On a second consecutive day a joint team of the district forest department and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) razed nine illegal farmhouses which were built in the Gwal Pahari area and also unauthorized constructions in Ryan Enclave and Shriram Enclave in Gurugram.

On Thursday, a team of the forest department led by Range Officer Karambir Malik and MCG’s Assistant Engineer (Enforcement) Sanjog Sharma reached the Gwal Pahari area with three earthmovers and razed nine illegal farmhouses.

In one of these farmhouses, a nursery was also being run. The team destroyed the boundary wall and construction of rooms etc. of these farmhouses.

The team demolished the boundary walls and other structures of the farmhouses. Junior Engineers of the MCG Mehboob Ali and Hari Om and Patwari Sunil were also present during the demolition drive.

Apart from this, action against unauthorized constructions continued in Ryan Enclave and Shri Ram Enclave at Bhondsi in Zone-4 area. On the instructions of Joint Commissioner-4 Sumit Kumar, the team demolished 5 under-construction houses, a dozen boundary walls and 15 DPC level unauthorized constructions here.

According to MCG Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, continuous action is being taken against unauthorized constructions and encroachments within the limits of the MCG.

“Such action will continue in the future to stop illegal construction. Different enforcement teams of the department are working in the four zones to take action against illegal constructions,” the MCG Commissioner said.

–IANS

str/bg