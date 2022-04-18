INDIA

Forest fire in Sajjangarh’s Udaipur brought under control

The efforts to extinguish the fire that broke out in Udaipur’s Sajjangarh forest area late on Sunday continued till Monday.

The entire administration and the forest department, along with District Collector Tarachand Meena, mobilised all the resources to bring the fire under control. An Indian Air Force helicopter was pressed into service to extinguish the forest fire spread over a large area.

Under the direction of DFO Ajit Unchoi, more than 50 personnel, including firemen, were engaged in the operation.

On Mondat afternoon, Meena met Army Station Commander Brigadier S. Ramakrishna at the Eklinggarh Army Cantonment and discussed the efforts being made to control the fire.

The Commander informed Meena about the Air Force helicopter arriving from Phalodi to extinguish the fire in Sajjangarh.

Unchoi said that the information about the forest fire was received at 3 am on Sunday following which the forest department team reached the spot along with the necessary resources to douse the fire.

He said the fire spread across an area spanning 200 hectares, 95 per cent of which has been brought under control.

